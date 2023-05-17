Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strategy » Technology

Digital twin promises more integrity for Australian carbon credits scheme

RegenCo and Agronomeye, have partnered to help Australian farmers calculate their potential contribution to the carbon markets. 
By Giulia Bottaro
17 May 2023, 07:35 Updated: 17 May 2023, 08:43
  • RegenCo and Agronomeye have developed 3D technology for farmers to understand the limitations or possibilities of their land.
  • The initiative follows an independent review of Australia’s carbon credit scheme that called for more transparency in the market.
  • Carbon trading can play an important part in the country’s net zero journey while delivering benefits for farmers, but needs to be implemented with integrity.

RegenCo is a natural capital business, specialising in agricultural productivity, land management and carbon projects, which has registered carbon projects across four million acres. Agronomeye develops digital technology to create maps and models of farms, helping landowners and managers understand what’s going on across their property, in real time. 

How does it work?

The partnership utilises a 3D model that allows farmers to combine data sources such as yield maps, machinery, weather and on-farm sensor data, with ongoing tracking of a landscape using lidar technology. Agronomeye’s technology creates 3D whole-of-farm models that show ground cover, areas of forest and native vegetation, down to the individual tree, along with water flow and topography. 

This allows farmers to understand the limitations or possibilities of their land, supporting them in their decision-making. It also helps users to identify areas of land that are suitable for carbon farming.

Meanwhile, RegenCo’s team will work closely with landholders to identify opportunities for carbon farming and human induced regeneration – the sequestration and storage of carbon at the farm level and in vegetation, respectively.

These models provide data on what is already being grown on the land, what areas of the farm are suitable for carbon farming and what areas cannot be used. Data updates are regularly provided to users, allowing farmers to measure changes to the landscape, adding a layer of transparency and integrity to the carbon trading model. 

“While there is no independent mechanism to directly verify the modelling, Agronomeye collaborates with reputable providers of LiDAR data, ensuring quality assurances are embedded in their offerings,” the company said. “Through accuracy statements and established processing pipelines, we maintain a strong assurance that the underlying input data can be easily verified against industry standards. Our commitment to working with trusted LiDAR data providers ensures reliability and adherence to quality benchmarks, to assure confidence in the accuracy and credibility of our modelling.”

The carbon market opportunity for farmers

Australia has committed to a 26-28% reduction on 2005 emissions levels by 2030 and is looking to achieve net zero by 2050. Carbon trading is considered an important tool to get there as well as involving existing industries, such as agriculture.

In particular, carbon farming can deliver a range of socio-economic benefits, such as improved biodiversity, reduced soil erosion and salinity control, as well as indigenous community development, increased income for farmers and avoiding land conversion.

According to the Carbon Market Institute, carbon farming could deliver 360-480 million tonnes of CO2 abatement in Australia alone, generating revenue of AU$10.8-24 billion and 10,500-21,000 direct and indirect jobs – all by 2030. The development of a new market, however, requires significant engagement between stakeholders and the authorities, including widespread clarity on its mechanisms and effective measurement of the potential for carbon sequestration.

Call for more integrity and transparency in the Australian carbon market

RegenCo chief executive Greg Noonan said that the project will help improve the integrity of the Australian Carbon Credit Unit (ACCU) scheme

ACCU is a government initiative to remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere, or to prevent their emission. It supports carbon farming initiatives leading to the allocation of one ACCU for each tonne of carbon abatement. It also allows some ACCUs to be purchased by the Australian Government, some by emitters to offset a proportion of their continuing emissions, or traded on the domestic market.

The Government sees it as a key tool to achieve its net zero ambitions, but the integrity of the scheme has been called into question over accusations that the level of abatement has been overstated.

An independent review published in December 2022 found that there was evidence both proving and disproving this point, with the panel concluding that “the scheme was fundamentally well-designed when introduced” but could do with some improvements. It recommended the market to be more transparent, for example by removing unnecessary restrictions on data sharing and improving information and incentives, including in relation to non-carbon benefits and attributes.

All of RegenCo’s human induced regeneration projects fall within the Australian Government’s Emission Reduction Fund (ERF) and, as it supports landholders and farmers to create and sell ACCUs, it abides by regulations established within the Australian Government’s Carbon Farming Initiative.

“The Independent Review of Australian Carbon Credit Units (the Chubb review) called for greater transparency in Australia’s carbon offset scheme but provided no specific tools or strategies on how to address this,” Noonan said. “Our partnership will put the farmers in the driver’s seat by supporting decision making, protecting the environment and enhancing productivity and profitability.” 

