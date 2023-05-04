Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Podcast

Climate Change, Plastic Recycling and Sustainability Bonuses

Sustainable Growth Out Loud brings you fortnightly episodes on ESG, net zero and energy transition, helping you and your business stay on top of the latest developments. Hosted by SG Voice journalists Giulia Bottaro, Felicia Jackson and Heather Dinwoodie.
By Giulia Bottaro
4 May 2023, 08:59 Updated: 4 May 2023, 16:45
Sustainable Growth Out Loud Podcast Logo

Sustainable Growth Out Loud brings you fortnightly episodes on ESG, net zero and energy transition, helping you and your business stay on top of the latest developments. Hosted by SG Voice journalists Giulia Bottaro, Felicia Jackson and Heather Dinwoodie.

In this week’s episode, we look at how extreme weather events are affecting companies and how it is shaping climate insurance; the need for a holistic approach to supporting new technologies; and one potential solution to help the fashion industry in becoming more sustainable.

Gallagher: Impact of climate change on businesses

Half of all UK businesses have reported being impacted by the effects of climate change, according to new research from risk management and insurance broker Gallagher.

We often think that extreme weather is only hitting people far away from us, but the reality is that Europe is already in the thick of it, and it will only get worse. This is a headache for the insurance industry, which has always used the past to guide the future: the dynamics are changing now that we enter uncharted territory.

Yes Recycling in Glenrothes goes into administration

The Yes Recycling plant in Glenrothes, Scotland, seemingly got off to a great start, with giants such as Nestlé and Morrisons investing in its technology to turn hard-to-recycle plastics into valuable products. But the facility entered into administration only two months after its opening, as it didn’t receive enough waste to meet its capacity targets.

This highlights that technology is not enough if it is not supported by the right infrastructure – with systemic issues such as plastics waste, there is no silver-bullet solution, instead we need to bring different actors together to create an enabling environment.

Linking executive pay to ESG in the fashion industry

Linking top executive bonuses to achieving ESG targets is widely regarded as an effective measure to advance a company’s sustainability goals. So why is the fashion industry, known for its huge impacts on people and the planet, not changing its remuneration policies?

Planet Tracker, which compiled a report analysing this issue, found that Adidas (ETR:ADS) and Puma (ETR:PUM) are leading the way as they have clear annual sustainability-linked objectives and reporting for executive pay programmes.

This episode is available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music.

Tags

More from SG Voice

Latest Posts