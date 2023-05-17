Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Podcast

Crocs, Biodiversity and Greenwashing

Sustainable Growth Out Loud brings you fortnightly episodes on ESG, net zero and sustainability frameworks, helping you and your business stay on top of the latest developments. Hosted by SG Voice journalists Giulia Bottaro, Felicia Jackson and Heather Dinwoodie.
By Giulia Bottaro
17 May 2023, 07:55 Updated: 17 May 2023, 08:44
Sustainable Growth Out Loud Podcast Logo

In this week’s episode, we discuss the challenges faced by companies on the road to net zero and when measuring their impact on biodiversity. Lastly, we explore the EU’s regulatory progress on helping consumers to make conscious choices.

Crocs delays decarbonisation deadline

Footwear giant Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) will now attempt to achieve net zero by 2040, rather than 2030, for two main reasons. Firstly, it hadn’t finished calculating its emissions before setting the target, so it didn not have a baseline from which it could quantify the reductions needed to reach net zero.

Secondly, it had not accounted for its acquisition of HEYDUDE, which expanded its total footprint. This raises questions regarding the methodologies used by companies that are experiencing rapid growth, such as startup companies that are developing products which could support decarbonisation.

The biodiversity bias

Researchers at Stanford University have conducted an extensive review of global biodiversity records, finding that existing datasets are riddled with biases and coverage gaps. Given that companies are starting to account for their impacts on nature, there is a lot of work left to do.

Biodiversity has garnered a lot of attention in recent years, gaining the spotlight during COP15, but corporate action remains slow. With more than half of global GDP, being moderately or highly dependent on nature, we must protect it if we want to avoid disruption.

EU is on the side of the consumers

The European Parliament has voted in favour of two proposals, which were initially announced in March , for a clamp down on greenwashing and early obsolescence. Under the new rules, companies will be required to substantiate green claims on consumer products, such as ‘carbon neutral’, ‘eco-friendly’ and ‘natural’.

The Parliament also wants to ban the use of design features that limit a product’s lifecycle, such as those that cause goods to malfunction prematurely or prevent consumers from being able to fix them. Both proposals are part of wider measures to move towards a circular economy.

Episode is available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Amazon Music.

